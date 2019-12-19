Dalton RB Jahmyr Gibbs Continues to Win Post Season Accolades

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV)Dalton high school running back Jahmyr Gibbs continues to receive plenty of post-season honors for his outstanding senior season. Gibbs led the state of Georgia in rushing this season, racking up over 2,500 yards with 40 touchdowns.

The Atlanta Touchdown Club honored him with the Mr Georgia Award, which goes to the best player in the Peach State. Gibbs was also recently named to Sports Illustrated’s first ever All-American team.

Reporter:”Put into words how important and how big this year has been for you and continues to be.”

Said Gibbs:”It has been very big. I didn’t think it was going to be like this. But with the help of my teammates and coaches, they guided me through the season. Helped me accomplish all of the goals that I had.”