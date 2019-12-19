Dalton goes on a tire dumping roundup

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Code Enforcement officers went on a tire patrol today in Dalton.

They collected almost 3,000 pounds of illegally dumped tires around town.

- Advertisement -

The Police get complaints about dumped tires throughout the year.

Then they pick a day to go collect them, several times a year.

The Cold Enforcement Unit does investigate the illegal dumping.

And they will prosecute and fine anyone they find who is doing it.

Dalton officials ask anyone who sees someone dumping tires, to get their tag number and contact the DPD’s Code Enforcement Team at 706-278-9085, extension 9160.