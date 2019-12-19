5 killed in house fire on Sand Mountain

UPDATE: DeKalb County Sheriff’s PIO Tyler Pruett confirms that five people died in the fire.
911 got the call of a trailer fire around 9 AM. Firefighters discovered four of the bodies fighting the blaze, and the last one when it was out.
- Advertisement -
Autopsies have been ordered.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.
__________
IDER, Alabama (WDEF) – Authorities say a family of five were killed in a morning house fire on Sand Mountain.
It happened in a mobile home in DeKalb County on Highway 75 near the Alabama and Georgia line.
The victims are a mother, her three children and her boyfriend.
Initial reports are that they set a fire this morning for warmth that got out of control.