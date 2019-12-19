5 killed in house fire on Sand Mountain

UPDATE: DeKalb County Sheriff’s PIO Tyler Pruett confirms that five people died in the fire.

911 got the call of a trailer fire around 9 AM. Firefighters discovered four of the bodies fighting the blaze, and the last one when it was out.

Autopsies have been ordered.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

__________

IDER, Alabama (WDEF) – Authorities say a family of five were killed in a morning house fire on Sand Mountain.

It happened in a mobile home in DeKalb County on Highway 75 near the Alabama and Georgia line.

The victims are a mother, her three children and her boyfriend.

Initial reports are that they set a fire this morning for warmth that got out of control.