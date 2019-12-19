It has been 11 years since Michael Mullens was killed in Flintstone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Eleven year’s ago today Michael Mullens was shot in the head and killed right outside of his business shortly after 6 a.m.

It’s said that Mullens was a beloved community member and at the time was coaching his 11 year old son’s baseball team.

Walker County investigators believe a small amount of information can help solve this case.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says “Over the years we have accumulated several pieces of information. And we believe even today we just need that small piece to complete this puzzle that we have been working on for 11 years now. We are wanting to reach out to the public of North Georgia and the Chattanooga area who may have some information about this horrible crime.”

If you have any information feel free to contact Walker County sheriff’s or police department. You can remain anonymous.