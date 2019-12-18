Whitfield County K-9 unit goes from the crime scene to the TV screen

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – Eddy isn’t your average dog.

He’s a K-9 for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Take it from his handler Deputy Todd Thompson.

He started training Eddy when the drug dog was about 11-months-old.

“Teaching him to track a man through the woods, teaching him a little basic obedience, apprehension. We taught him tracking and all the drug work,” Deputy Thompson said.

The 4-year-old hybrid German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois and Deputy Thompson have worked several cases together, but nothing quite like a new endeavor they’ve recently taken on.

“In about February, we got contacted from a lady, Liz Alderman from Big Fish Entertainment and she just kind of reached out to us and said, hey we’re thinking about starting a new K-9 show up, don’t really know that name of it yet, but we’re kind of thinking about starting a new K-9 show, because of the success of live PD,” Deputy Thompson said.

After a lengthy process, Deputy Thompson and Eddy were picked and flew out to L.A. to be on the new A&E show, “America’s Top Dog.”

It’s a police and civilian dogs major obstacle course competition.

“Jumping over things, agility wise crawling under things, swimming, there’s some apprehension bits of it. There’s some narcotics things that we do, narcotic work detection that we do,” Deputy Thompson said.

They say a dog is man’s best friend.

And for Deputy Thompson and Eddy their bond goes beyond work.

“At home, he’s our pet. He’s our family member. You know, my wife loves him. My kid loves him. We just think the world of him,” Deputy Thompson said.

But, It’s the ultimate bond of the K-9s and handlers, just how smart dogs are and what a little training can do that Deputy Thompson said he hopes viewers will take away from the show.

“America’s Top Dog” debuts January 8th at 9 p.m.