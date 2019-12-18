Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – December 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Chilly, But Sunshine returns For The Mid-Week!



Breezy and colder through the morning with only a few with leftover clouds. A cold start for the morning, with lows in the mid & upper 20’s.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning for Wednesday, but continued chilly with highs only in the mid 40’s. Winds: Northwest 10 mph

Overnight: Clear and cold Wednesday night, with lows by Thursday morning in the mid 20’s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine Thursday with highs around 50 with increasing clouds but continued dry through Friday.

Lots of clouds expected for your weekend with a only a few showers possible, but most of the rain will stay well to our South and Southeast with highs staying in the 50’s.

Dry and milder weather is forecast for the beginning of your Christmas week with highs back topping 60 on Monday and for Christmas Eve!

