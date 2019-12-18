Titans Make Another Kicking Change With Ryan Succop Going on Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans are having one of the NFL’s worst seasons in decades kicking field goals, and they have made yet another move at kicker. They placed veteran Ryan Succop back on injured reserve and signed kicker Greg Joseph off Carolina’s practice squad. Joseph now will be the fifth kicker this season for the Titans. Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in field goal percentage on its way to the league’s worst season since 1983. This is Succop’s second time on injured reserve after spending the first eight weeks on injured reserve after offseason surgery on his kicking leg.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)