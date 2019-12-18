Mocs Football Sign 14 on Early Signing Day

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head football coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of 14 student-athletes to the Mocs program on the opening day of the Early Signing Period. Included in the list are three Division I transfers, three prep school signees and eight who are joining the team in January.

Coach Wright and his staff inked nine offensive players, four defensive standouts and one athlete that could play on either side of the ball. Ten of the 14 had an academic honor on their resume and four were all-state performers.

- Advertisement -

“I think this is going to be a really good class for us moving forward,” stated Wright. “We have a bunch of guys that we targeted early and made some relationships with to get to this point. The coaches did a great job in identifying those guys and our needs position-wise.”

The three Division I transfers include former McCallie School standout Giovanni Reviere (6-5, 270). The defensive lineman from Chattanooga spent the last three seasons at Purdue, playing in 20 games over the last two years.

Wide receiver Tyron Arnett (6-1, 185) joins the Mocs from Western Michigan. A two-time Academic All-MAC, he is a native of Belle Glade, Fla, the same area as current Mocs Tyrin Summers and Reginald Henderson.

Running back Gino Appleberry (5-9, 205) is the third transfer in the group, joining UTC from Western Kentucky. The Atlanta native was a two-star prospect coming out of Westlake High School in 2018. Reviere and Arnett have two years of eligibility remaining, while Appleberry has three to play.

The prep school additions include Ty Gossett (6-3, 225) from Jireh Prep in Asheville, N.C., and Travon Jones (6-5, 205) and Jeremiah Katt (6-4, 300) from Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy. Gossett is a quarterback who threw for over 7,000 yards at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville. Jones was an all-region performer at Dutchtown High School in McDonough, Ga., while Katt is an offensive lineman from Mesa, Ariz.

All six of the transfers and prep school student-athletes are enrolling in the spring 2020 semester. Joining them are two high schoolers who are graduating early in Reuben Lowery III (5-10, 180) and John Prince (6-2, 230). Lowery is a standout defensive back from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., while Prince is a talented defensive lineman from Stockbridge (Ga.) High School.

“It’s a good start for us in the early signing period,” added Wright. “We have some prep school kids and a couple high schools that will actually be with us in January and then some transfers we added over the last couple weeks that we think will help us moving forward.”

There are three local products in the remaining group of high school signees who are joining the program in the fall. Red Bank’s Lucas Brown, Jr. (6-1, 180) signed as an athlete who could play on either side of the ball. Ringgold offensive lineman Reid Williams (6-2, 275) is a two-time all-state performer, while Baylor tight end Christian Martin (6-4, 250) joins the program after a strong career for the Red Raiders.

Offensive lineman Haze Solomon (6-7 ,230), defensive back Jordan Walker (6-3, 190) and wide receiver Tyler Walker (6-1, 180) round out the early signing class. Solomon was a team captain for East Limestone High School in Athens, Ala., while Jordan Walker was an all-state honoree at Lafayette (Ala.) High School. Tyler Walker was an all-region player at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga.

“I think we have an opportunity, with this group, to truly grow,” said Wright. “We have a chance to have these guys for four years, five years in our program, and be major factors going forward.”

The Mocs now turn their attention to the February 5, 2020, Signing Day. UTC looks to add to this strong group of recruits and nail down another talented class of Mocs.

Chattanooga Football 2019 December Signees

Gino Appleberry So.* RB 5-9 205 Atlanta, Ga. – Westlake HS – Western Kentucky

Tyron Arnett Jr.* WR 6-1 185 Belle Glade, Fla. – Pahokee HS – Western Mich.

Lucas Brown, Jr. Fr. ATH 6-1 180 Chattanooga, Tenn. – Red Bank HS

Ty Gossett Fr.* QB 6-3 225 Asheville, N.C. – T.C. Roberson HS – Jireh Prep

Travon Jones Fr.* TE 6-5 205 McDonough, Ga. – Dutchtown HS – Fork Union

Jeremiah Katt Fr.* OL 6-4 300 Mesa, Ariz., Mountain View HS – Fork Union

Reuben Lowery III Fr.* DB 5-10 180 Powder Springs, Ga. – Hillgrove HS

Christian Martin Fr. TE 6-4 250 Chattanooga, Tenn. – Baylor School

John Prince Fr.* DL 6-2 230 Stockbridge, Ga. – Stockbridge HS

Giovanni Reviere Jr.* DL 6-5 270 Chattanooga, Tenn. – McCallie School – Purdue

Haze Solomon Fr. OL 6-7 230 Athens, Ala. – East Limestone HS

Jordan Walker Fr. DB 6-3 190 Lafayette, Ala. – Lafayette HS

Tyler Walker Fr. WR 6-1 180 Moultrie, Ga. – Colquitt County HS

Reid Williams Fr. OL 6-2 275 Ringgold, Ga. – Ringgold HS

*January 2020 enrollee

Quick Notes on Chattanooga’s 2019 December Recruiting Class

– From Alabama (2) – Solomon, J. Walker

– From Arizona (1) – Katt.

– From Florida (1) – Arnett.

– From Georgia (6) – Appleberry, Jones, Lowery, Prince, T. Walker, Williams.

– From North Carolina (1) – Gossett.

– From Tennessee (3) – Brown, Martin, Reviere.

– From the Chattanooga Area (4) – Brown, Martin, Reviere, Williams.

– Offensive Players (9) – Appleberry, Arnett, Gossett, Jones, Katt, Martin, Solomon, T. Walker, Williams.

– Defensive Players (4) – Lowery, Prince, Reviere, J. Walker

– Athlete (1) – Brown.

– Three-star prep prospect (2) – Arnett, Reviere.

– Two-star prep prospect (1) – Appleberry.

– With Academic Honors (10) – Appleberry, Arnett, Brown, Gossett, Jones, Lowery, Martin, J. Walker, T. Walker, Williams.

– All-State (4) – Arnett, Reviere, J. Walker, Williams.

– State Champions (1) – Arnett.

– Prep School (3) – Gossett (Jireh), Jones (Fork Union), Katt (Fork Union).

– Transfers (3) – Appleberry (Western Kentucky), Arnett (Western Michigan), Reviere (Purdue).

– January Enrollee (8) – Appleberry, Arnett, Gossett, Jones, Katt, Lowery, Prince, Reviere.

Gino Appleberry – So. – RB – 5-9 – 205 – Atlanta, Ga. – Westlake HS – Western Kentucky

Set to join the Mocs in January 2020 … transfer from Western Kentucky with three years of eligibility remaining … played in one game in 2019 and redshirted … saw action in 12 games with one start as a true freshman in 2018 … rushed 56 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers … also had three receptions for 25 yards … HIGH SCHOOL … played for head coach Kareem Reid at Atlanta’s Westlake High School where he was a team captain on the field and an Honor Roll student in the classroom … rushed for 1,128 yards on 173 carries as a junior with eight touchdowns on the ground, while adding 303 yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions … capped his high school career with 483 yards on 89 carries as a senior with eight touchdowns … two-star prospect by 247Sports … PERSONAL … son of Roxie and Gino Appleberry … has one sister, Ebonie … plans to major in Accounting.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Gino Appleberry:

“Gino Appleberry is a young man who I knew from Georgia State where we recruited him there. He originally signed with Western Kentucky out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. He’s a very good player who will give us much-needed depth. He’ll have three years left to play and will give us that depth in the running back room. Phenomenal young man. He’s great to be around and has a great work ethic. He has a plan for his future, and he’ll be a great fit for us. We’re excited about having him here with us this spring and giving us an opportunity to work with him and see what he can do. He’ll get a lot of carries this spring with the injuries we have at running back so we’re excited to get Gino here.”

Tyron Arnett – Jr. – WR – 6-1 – 185 – Belle Glade, Fla. – Pahokee HS – Western Michigan

Set to join the Mocs January 2020 … transfer from Western Michigan with two years of eligibility remaining … two-time Academic All-MAC … played in four games in 2019 and had four catches for 51 yards … used the four-game rule to count 2019 as a redshirt year … played in seven games in 2018 and had two catches for 13 yards at Georgia State … played in eight games as a true freshman in 2017 and had 13 catches for 210 yards and a score … HIGH SCHOOL … three-star prep prospect according to 247sports.com … two-time all-state at Pahokee High School in Pahokee, Fla. … 14-0 and state champions as a senior … 60 catches for 1,222 yards and 16 TDs senior year … three-time all-conference selection … ranked by ESPN as top 150 WR in the country … all-conference selection in both basketball and track … PERSONAL … born on Dec. 4, 1998 … son of Tyron and Ronelda Arnett … has a sister, Bryce … uncle, Alric Arnett was a wide receiver at West Virginia in 2008-09.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Tyron Arnett:

“Tyron Arnett, he’s a young man who we actually recruited at Georgia State from Pahokee High School in Florida. He originally signed with Western Michigan out of high school. He’s going to have two years left. He’s going to be a good inside slot receiver to give Bryce Nunnelly a complement. He catches the ball really well, runs really well. He’s another one that’s just a good young man having the opportunity to be around him. He has his track in place in what he wants to do and get out of life. We’re real excited about having him here. He has a good pedigree with an uncle playing at West Virginia. I had the opportunity to be around him and his mom when they came on their visit and we’re just really excited about getting Ty here in the spring and being able to work with him.”

Lucas Brown, Jr. – Fr. – ATH – 6-1 – 180 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – Red Bank HS

Joining the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … all-region receiver and two-way starter at Red Bank High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. … helped the Lions to a 10-2 mark … 63 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns … added three interceptions and six breakups on defense … Honors Society member … two-time all-region and three time all-district in basketball … PERSONAL … full name is Lucas Lorenzo Brown, Jr. … son of Lucas and LaNetta Brown … born Dec. 6, 2001 … has three sisters and a brother.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Lucas Brown, Jr.:

“Lucas Brown is from right here at Red Bank High School in Chattanooga. He does a phenomenal job with his skill set. He plays safety and wide receiver, played quarterback some in high school. He’s a basketball player, phenomenal basketball player. He’s very athletic. He can run and he can jump. It’s going to be a needed spot for us when he gets here. I think the best is ahead of him. When he starts to play college football, he doesn’t have a ceiling because his athletic ability will be one we watch and see get better over the years.”

Ty Gossett – Fr. – QB – 6-3 – 225 – Asheville, N.C. – T.C. Roberson HS – Jireh Prep

Spent the 2019 season at Jireh Prep School in Matthews, N.C. … set to join the Mocs in January … 14 passing and five rushing TDs in one season at Jireh Prep … HIGH SCHOOL … graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, N.C. … two-time all-conference quarterback for head coach J.D. Dinwiddie … threw for over 7,000 yards and 77 TDs as a three-year starter … passed for 2,481 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2018 … also lettered in basketball and baseball … member of the National Honor Society … also had offers from VMI, Elon and Lehigh… PERSONAL … full named is Ty Jennings Gossett … son of Terry and Michelle Gossett … born June 23, 2001 … has an older sister, Dalton, who played basketball at Western Carolina … father played baseball at Union … plans to major in Marketing.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Ty Gossett:

“Ty’s a young man who was in prep school. We’ll have him this January. It was important for us to get another quarterback in here mid-year. He had some offers coming out of high school and some opportunities, but he didn’t feel like those were the right fits for him so he went the prep school route. He’s a big kid, six-three 225 pounds. He can really throw the football. He’s going to have the opportunity to come in here in the spring and compete and do some things which was real important for us. I think he’s going to have an opportunity with coming at the mid-year to really show us what he has and what can do to grasp the system to not be as far behind coming in the summer. He’s a great young man. Fits in real well with all our guys. He’s one of those kind of guys that the o-linemen like blocking for and being around.”

Travon Jones – Fr. – TE – 6-5 – 205 – McDonough, Ga. – Dutchtown HS – Fork Union Military Academy

Spent the fall at Fork Union Military Academy … joining the Mocs in January 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … all-region player from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Ga. … played for head coach Clifford Fedd … led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record as a senior … posted 10 touchdowns and over 400 receiving yards … honor roll student … PERSONAL … son of Margo Tayor and Thomas and Rachel Springer-Jones … has three brothers and a sister … father played football at Grambling (1992-95) … plans to major in Business Management.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Travon Jones:

“Travon [Jones] is another young man from prep school, he was at Fork Union Military Academy. Originally out of Dutchtown High School in Atlanta. He’s going to be a big young man when he gets done. He played a little wide receiver at prep school but we’ll play him at tight end. He just turned 18 and has a lot of growing to do. This spring will be huge for him to get settled in and understand the offense a little bit. He can catch the football, he can run after the catch. He’s only going to get bigger and stronger and we’re really excited about what Travon is going to add moving forward in the future. He’s another one that comes from a good pedigree. His dad played at Grambling for Eddie Robinson when he was the head coach there. He’s a sharp young man to be around. He has a bright future.”

Jeremiah Katt – Fr. – OL – 6-4 – 300 – Mesa, Ariz., Mountain View HS – Fork Union Military Academy

Spent the fall at Fork Union Military Academy … joining the Mocs in January … HIGH SCHOOL … 2019 graduate of Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona … played for head coach Mike Fell … also lettered in wrestling, placing third in the state with a 54-3 record as a senior … PERSONAL … born Feb. 10, 2000 … son of Wanda and Rick Katt … has a brother, Isaac, and a sister, Jadyn … father played football at Arizona State … plans to major in Criminal Justice.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Jeremiah Katt:

“Jeremiah is a young man who is another one coming from Fork Union. He plays center and guard. He’s a big guy who is strong and wrestled at one time. He does a good job. He’s really physical and loves playing the game, loves lifting weights, likes practice. The biggest thing that showed up on film for him is how physical he is and how hard he plays. That’s another thing moving forward when we start looking at guys and identifying guys, loving football and how hard they play is a big part of it. He’s one who eats up with it, loves playing it, loves getting dirty in the trenches. We’re excited to get him in the spring and have an opportunity for him, too.”

Reuben Lowery III – Fr. – DB – 5-10 – 180 – Powder Springs, Ga. – Hillgrove HS

Mid-year enrollee who is joining the program in January … HIGH SCHOOL … all-region player at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga. … played for head coach Phil Ironside … two INTs, two TDs and 10 PBUs as a senior … state finalist, first team all-region and all-county in track & field … also lettered in basketball … 4.0+ GPA and SGA representative … completed an engineering capstone project as a senior … PERSONAL … full name is Reuben Clarence Lowery III … born July 30, 2002 … son of Reuben and Tisha Lowery … has two sisters, Ebony and Joy … plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Reuben Lowery III:

“Reuben is a young man who we had in camp this summer. He did really well in that. He has the skill set to be a really good corner. He’s a very smart kid and graduating early and going to enroll here in January so that will give him a leg up as well. We have had a number of guys from Hillgrove High School over the years. Just a really good student. He knows how to run and has good ball skills. He wants to be an engineer here. He’s from a phenomenal family and a good line of guys who we have got from Hillgrove who have turned out to be good players for us and good people. We’re excited about Reuben being here knowing he has the opportunity to come here and work with him in the spring.”

Christian Martin – Fr. – TE – 6-4 – 250 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – Baylor School

Set to join the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … all-region tight end at Chattanooga’s Baylor School … moved to tight end as a senior … played for head coach Phil Massey … led the team to a 9-2 mark as a senior … all-region in baseball as a junior … Sam Holmes Scholarship Award recipient … PERSONAL … full name is Christian Clark Martin … son of Craig and Allison Martin … born May 9, 2001 … father played football at Kentucky and his mother was on the dance team … plans to major in Biology or Nursing.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Christian Martin:

“Christian Martin from right here in Chattanooga at the Baylor School. He’s going to be a big young man who will play tight end for us. He’s an on-the-ball guy who will do a good job setting the edge and moves well in space. I think his best football is in front of him. He’s a big young man, already about 6-3 or 6-4, 240 or 250 pounds. He’s physical at the point of attack and give us another dimension in that room. He can set the edge and get us going in the run game while being physical. He’s going to keep growing and thankfully we’ll have some older guys in that room that will show him the way. He’ll be a good football player for us in the future.”

John Prince – Fr. – DL – 6-2 – 230 – Stockbridge, Ga. – Stockbridge HS

Enrolls at UTC in January 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … averaged seven tackles per game at Stockbridge High School in Stockbridge, Ga. … played for head coach Steve Boyd … helped Stockbridge to an 8-3 mark and an appearance in the GHSA Class AAAAA playoffs this fall … defensive MVP for the Tigers as a junior, leading the team to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state semifinals … also lettered in baseball and wrestling … PERSONAL … full name of John Ezekiel Prince … son of Karen and Alphonse Prince … born Dec. 29, 2000 … has nine brothers and two sisters.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on John Prince:

“John Prince is another young man who we identified early. He’s from Stockbridge High School right out of Atlanta. He’s a January enrollee and going to graduate high school early. The thing about John when you watch him on film is how hard he gets after it. If he’s probably two or three inches taller, someone big is going to get him. We’re really excited about John and he is going to be a guy that’s going to be an edge pass rusher for us in the future. He plays hard and that was the biggest thing that stood out on film, is how hard the young kid played and how he got after it. He comes from a good program. They have done a good job winning for a long time and the guys are coached well. We’re really excited for John to get here and see what he can do this spring.”

Giovanni Reviere – Jr. – DL – 6-5 – 270 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – McCallie School – Purdue

Joining the Mocs in January 2020 … transfer from Purdue with two years of eligibility remaining … played in seven games in 2019 and 13 games in 2018 … redshirted the 2017 season … 30 career tackles, including 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFLs … HIGH SCHOOL … three-star prep prospect according to 247sports.com … all-state defensive end at Chattanooga’s McCallie School … played for head coach Ralph Potter … named a 2016 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football DII-AA Lineman Semifinalist … also lettered in basketball … PERSONAL … given name is Giovanni Moshe Reviere … born Jan. 18, 1999.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Giovanni Reviere:

“Giovanni comes to us from Purdue, local guy from McCallie. He played a lot of football at Purdue and has the opportunity to come home. He is a long, athletic guy that can rush the passer and do a lot of things. I think he started 13 games for Purdue. He is a very good football player who plays with a high motor. I remember him out of high school, he is going to give us an opportunity to have someone on the edge that can rush the passer and with his length and size, I think he’s going to be a real good player in this league for the next couple years and we’re excited to have him back on.”

Haze Solomon – Fr. – OL – 6-7 – 230 – Athens, Ala. – East Limestone HS

Joining the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … team captain at East Limestone High School in Athens, Ala. … played for head coach Jeff Pugh … most valuable lineman as a senior … 36 pancake blocks in 2019 … earned the most improved award … PERSONAL … son of Jay Solomon and Marla Barnes … born Jan. 15, 2002 … has an older sister, Savannah .. plans to major in Finance.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Haze Solomon:

“Haze is a young man from East Limestone High School over in Athens, Alabama. He was playing tight end, he’s big, 6-7 about 230-240 pounds right now. He’s going to grow into a big offensive lineman for us. When you see him and watch him play tight end right now, he can move around in space and he’s physical. You see the tools he has to work with and the tools he has that we can grow and make him better at. We’re excited for him to grow into being a great offensive lineman. He plays hard and is physical at the point of attack, and much like a lot of these other guys, his best days are ahead of him.”

Jordan Walker – Fr. – DB – 6-3 – 190 – Lafayette, Ala. – Lafayette HS

Set to join the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … all-state defensive back and two-way starter at Lafayette High School in Lafayette, Ala. … played for head coach James Lucas … passed for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns … ran for 1,028 yards and 14 scores … recorded 85 career solo tackles and 13 interceptions … picked off seven passes in 2018 and four in 2019 … also lettered in basketball and track … Beta Club and Honor Society member … PERSONAL … full name is Jordan DeAngelo Walker … son of Marian and Danny Williams and Reginald Parson … has a brother, Justin, and two sisters, Biancia and Alasia … plans to major in Kinesiology.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Jordan Walker:

“Jordan is a young man from Lafayette, Alabama, Lafayette High School. He played it all. He played quarterback, receiver, safety, returned punts and kickoffs, just really athletic. He’s a really good student, almost a 4.0 student. They gave him the ball in every which way that they possibly could in high school and you can see why with his ball skills. He’s very physical back there in the secondary and has a knack of always being around the ball. He’s a very sharp young man on the field and off. He’ll be another one from the state of Alabama that’s been pretty good for us back there in the secondary and we’re really excited for what Jordan will do for us.”

Tyler Walker – Fr. – WR – 6-1 – 180 – Moultrie, Ga. – Colquitt County HS

Set to join the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … all-region receiver from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Ga. … played for head coach Justin Rogers … advanced to the state finals as a sophomore and junior … 12-1 and region champs on 2018 … honor roll student … PERSONAL … full name is Tyler Antonio Walker … son of Frank and Donna Walker and TaMekia Sumlin … has two brothers, Treston and Frankie, and a sister, Tiara … plans to major in Sport Management.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Jordan Walker:

“Tyler Walker is a young man from Colquitt County High School down there in Moultrie, Georgia. For those who have been around here for a while, he’ll remind you a lot of Tommy Hudson. He has the same kind of build and skill set. He’s very athletic with the ball in his hands. They’ve won a lot of football games down there in Colquitt so he knows how to work, practice and prepare. He brings a lot of things to that wide receiver room. He can run, he can catch, he can go block in space. We watched him a lot over the last two or three months to this point. We were really pleased with how we saw Tyler grow as a high school senior and get better and better as the season went along. And I think out of everybody, he’s probably going to be one of the steals of this class just because of the person he is, the way he works, and where he comes from and does things. He has an opportunity to play, play early, and be a major factor for us.”

Reid Williams – Fr. – OL – 6-2 – 275 – Ringgold, Ga. – Ringgold HS

Joining the Mocs in the fall of 2020 … HIGH SCHOOL … two-time all-state offensive lineman from Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. … played for head coach Robert Atkins … member of the Chattanooga Times Free Press Dynamite Dozen and the Best of Preps team … 4.0 student … also lettered in track & field … PERSONAL … full name is Reid Alexander Williams … born Dec. 21, 2001 … son of Kim Williams … has a brother, Bucky, and a sister, Katie … brother plays football at Austin Peay … plans to major in Electrical Engineering.

Head Coach Rusty Wright on Reid Williams:

“Reid Williams is from Ringgold High School right down the road in Ringgold, Georgia. He’s just a phenomenal young man. We had him in camp this year and we offered him after camp. He loves playing the game. He’s been a center for a long time, he can snap the football and is a really tough nosed young man. We had him in camp and he busted his eyelid, he just taped up and went out there to finish camp. He just keeps playing and keeps competing. Those are the kind of guys, no matter what happens, they’ll always compete. He can really snap the football and that’s something we were in dire need of. He’s a very smart young man, 4.0 student, his mom works here on campus. Just a great family to be around and we’re really excited about getting Reid here.”