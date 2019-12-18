McMinn Country lottery ticket is a Million Dollar Winner

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A Tennessee lottery player from Georgetown has turned an instant winner ticket into $1,000,000.
Donald “Shane” Allen played the Million Dollar Winner game over the weekend.
He won $40.
Then he brought it back to the Murphy USA on Decatur Pike in Athens to case in $20 and pick up another ticket.
That ticket won him the cool million.
“I sat in the car for 15 minutes staring at the ticket, and I thought it was a dream,” Allen said.
He told lottery officials that he was considering spending the money on his business or maybe just save it.