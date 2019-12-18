At least 1 dead and several others injured in stabbing attack

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a series of stabbings at a shopping center in Beaverton, Oregon, on Wednesday, police said. A 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody, Officer Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department told CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV.

Henderson said one victim is in critical condition and two others sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

“This was a horrific crime and our hearts go out to those victims and their families,” Beaverton Police Chief Ronda Groshong said a press conference.

Trending News

Police in the city of Beaverton said two people were stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.



After the stabbings, the assailant stole the man’s car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he stole another woman’s car and stabbed her. He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught, police said.

A woman was killed inside the bank, another woman was critically injured there and the two people whose cars were stolen had serious injuries, authorities said.

Witness Dillon Prickett told KOIN-TV that he pulled into the parking lot at the Murrayhill Marketplace in Beaverton just after 11 a.m., about the same time as the first responding officers.

Prickett said he saw a frantic-looking woman holding open the door at the Wells Fargo branch. He ran into Insomnia Coffee next door, cut in line and told employees to lock their back door because something was going on at the bank.

“Then I went back outside and by that time the lady was still standing there I asked her if I could be of any help or if she needed anything,” he said. “She couldn’t even talk and they wheeled somebody out on a stretcher right as I was trying to have that conversation with her.”

As paramedics helped that patient, Prickett said police and more paramedics went rushing into the bank. A nearby salon also locked their doors.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping center that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.