Groundbreaking Remodeling for Cromwell Hills and Emerald Villages

The Housing Authority and partners took part in a groundbreaking redevelopment ceremony for over 300 units in Cromwell Hills and Emerald Villages.

The initiative will include upgrading all 200 units at the Cromwell Hills apartment complex; plus community space and a gym.

- Advertisement -

111 scattered-site units will be redeveloped into what’s called the new Emerald Villages.

Planned improvements include upgrades to kitchens and appliances, baths, flooring, HVAC system, and more.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Burke says the purpose of the mission is to “provided high quality affordable options for people in our city. The housing Authority is partnered with a private developer to make sure that we remodel these buildings and not only give people an opportunity to rent here but also to support them once they are here.”

Related Article: Group works to revitalize downtown Dalton

A total of 311 public housing units will be upgraded.