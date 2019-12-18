Groundbreaking for Highland Park Healthy Place

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) BlueCross BlueShield broke ground today for a Healthy Place location in Highland Park.

It could be the first of many.

The facility will serve students from CGLA and Chattanooga Prep as well as the community.

The BlueCross Foundation picked Highland Park from a proposal put together by the Young Women’s Leadership Academy Foundation.

The site is a few blocks from the schools.

  • Features in the new space will include:
    • Inclusive play areas for children 2-5 and 5-12
    • Challenge course and 40-yard dash
    • Fitness area
    • Grass soccer field with amphitheater seating
    • Basketball court/tennis court
    • Walking track
    • Community pavilion
    • Restrooms and concession building

It should be completed later next year.

 

