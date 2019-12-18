Early Signing Day 2019

Several high school football players in the Chattanooga area signed college scholarships on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Some of those who signed included Tyner receiver Jeremiah Batiste to Miami of Ohio, Dalton offensive lineman Osbaldo Beltran to Tennessee Tech, Ringgold offensive lineman Reid Williams to UTC, and North Murray linebacker Chaise Buckner to the Naval Academy. Baylor had four athletes sign on Wednesday evening including tight end Christian Martin to UTC, linebacker Noah Martin to Samford, lineman Seth Johnson to Furman, and receiver Gabriel Stulce to Washington & Lee.