Dalton Heating and Air give away free systems for the holiday

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton Heating and Air company is paying it forward this holiday season.

It was an emotional morning as Dalton heating and air surprised the Watson Family with a new Heating and Air unit.

- Advertisement -

Today Dalton Heating and Air will give two deserving families a new Heating & Air system free of charge.

The unit comes to the Watson’s with a ten year warranty, and will be fully installed by the end day.

The company says moments like this make it worth it.

Kim Morgan with Dalton Heating tells us “We can help them we have got something we can offer.”

This is Dalton heating and air’s fifth year giving away units to families in need. They hope to continue this tradition for years to come.