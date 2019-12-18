Brainerd Edges Red Bank 63-60

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Brainerd edged Red Bank 63-60 on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. The Panthers were down five in the final seconds of the third quarter when Keon Wheeler hit a corner three, and he was fouled. Wheeler missed the free throw, but the Panthers scored on a put-back to tie the game at 44 going to the fourth quarter. Brainerd got the lead to six with just over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and Red Bank rallied. With under 40-seconds to play and Red Bank trailing 61-58, Cam Bell scored on a put-back for the Lions, and he was fouled. Bell missed the free throw with 32.4 seconds to play. Lions got the ball back still trailing by one. Lucas Brown missed a running shot in the lane. Brainerd got the rebound, as well as a quick out-let to Cameron Evans who scored a lay-up with two seconds left as the Panthers got the 63-60 victory.