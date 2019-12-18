Angel Tree distribution begins for families in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Families in need received their gifts, as the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution kicked off on Wednesday.

Cars pulled up and carts rolled out this morning at the Salvation Army’s Warehouse.

Volunteers filled the cars with gifts.

It is all part of the Angel Tree distribution.

“I just thank the lord for them. They are really wonderful people. They are helping us senior citizens,” said Lilie Lyons, an Angel Tree recipient.

More than 4,800 children and seniors were placed on Angel Tags and adopted through the Angel Tree program. People stepped up to sponsor them and buy them gifts.

Those who received the gifts say they appreciate the generosity of the community.

“I am very thankful because a lot of people don’t get things on certain holidays and I think the Salvation Army is doing a wonderful job, just being blessed and doing this is just, can’t explain it,” said Pamela Anderson, an Angel Tree recipient.

“I love to see their faces when they come and pick up their gifts. I love to see the volunteers and how much fulfillment they are getting out of this,” said Mark Smith, with the Salvation Army.

Inside, the warehouse is bustling and filled with presents. But it wasn’t always like this.

“We were a little worried when we still had a few angels left, closing in on the deadline. But Chattanoogans are so generous,” said Kimberly George, with the Salvation Army.

In addition to gifts, each family was given a food box.

“We have 1500 food boxes that will be distributed this week. In the food boxes is enough groceries for a family for two weeks. Many of our angels are on the free lunch program and when school is closed they are not receiving food at school, so we want to make sure they are taken care of during the holidays,” George said.

Distribution will continue on Thursday.