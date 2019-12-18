Regional NewsState News - Georgia 2nd twin, boyfriend arrested in frying-pan beating, robbery By Collins Parker - December 18, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter JONESBORO, Georgia (AP) – Georgia authorities say they have arrested the second of two twin sisters accused of beating a woman with a frying pan and robbing her. A news release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Kyra Faison and her boyfriend Paul Mouton were arrested Wednesday, two days after Tyra Faison’s arrest. The identical 19-year-olds are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal trespassing in connection with a Dec. 10 robbery. The statement doesn’t say whether Kyra Faison and Mouton were arrested together. It isn’t clear whether any of the three has an attorney who could comment.