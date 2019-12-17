Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – December 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Few Lingering Showers, Then Breezy & Cooler!



Showers will continue to roll through early morning. Any leftover storms will quickly diminish and move off to the East. Continued mild with lows staying in the low 60’s .. at least early in the day.

Lots of clouds, but drying out for the rest of the day. It will be breezy and much cooler, with temperatures falling down into the low 40’s by the afternoon.

Expect a few leftover clouds, but continued breezy and colder Tuesday night with lows slightly below freezing in the city, many areas early morning Wednesday will be in the mid & upper 20’s.

Lots of sunshine returns for Wednesday, but continued chilly with highs only in the mid 40’s. Clear and cold Wednesday night, with lows by Thursday morning in the upper 20’s. More sunshine Thursday with highs around 50 with more clouds but continued dry through Friday.

As of now, the weekend forecast looks cloudy, warmer, & much drier.

