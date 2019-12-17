Van ends up in creek from Middle Valley crash

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A two car crash happened earlier today and one of the vehicles were knocked off the road into a creek in Middle Valley.

A van was partially submerged and the driver was pulled out of the van then sent to the hospital.

The other driver didn’t require medical attention according to Dallas Bay Fire Department.

Fire departments are encouraging driver safety especially during the holidays.

Dallas Bay Chief Jack Brellenthin says “This area is crowded especially this time of the year with school letting out and everything else. You can see the traffic here. We encourage people to be awake at all times. Be alert for stopped traffic in this area. Don’t use your cell phones while you’re driving. Pay attention to the roadway and be safe through the holiday season.”

Police are still investigating what may have led to the crash and who is at fault.