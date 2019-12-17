Storms caused power outages across the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Storms brought some damage to the Tennessee Valley late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Since this morning EPB crews have been working to restore power to several areas affected by the storms.

Some roads like the one in Collegeview Drive were also forced to close due to downed power lines.

Several power outages are still being reported in parts of Tennessee and North Georgia.

EPB is reporting several scattered or minimal outages in parts of Sale Creek, Ooltewah, Collegedale, East Ridge, Downtown Chattanooga, and Lookout Valley.

Most of the outages were fixed by the afternoon.