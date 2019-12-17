Storm system causes snowstorms and tornadoes across U.S.

Fifteen deaths have so far been attributed to a winter storm system plowing through the South, Midwest and Northeast United States. Icy road conditions in the Midwest are being blamed for at least 12 deaths, while at least 27 tornadoes barreled through neighborhoods in the South, killing at least three people.

The storm first hit the Midwest over the weekend. It dumped 3 to 9 inches of snow across Missouri, leaving behind a trail of stranded cars and deadly crashes, and burying neighboring states. In the South, the same storm system produced a rare winter tornado outbreak in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

- Advertisement -

The storm system is still dropping snow and ice in the Midwest, and is expected to bring the same to the Northeast on Tuesday. The severe weather threat is expected to last into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.