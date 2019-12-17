Skyuka Hall hosts concert after Songbirds partnership

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga school for students with learning differences had its first concert.

Through a Songbirds partnership, kids were able to learn guitar and show off their skills. The guitars were donated by Songbirds as part of the Guitars for Kids program. An instructor came in one day a week since September to show the students how to play.

The program focused on guitar basics and provided students with fundamentals through different playing styles and techniques.

Beth Ake, the music teacher at Skyuka Hall, says this gives students confidence.

“My favorite part of all of this is being able to use music to bring out the qualities in the kids that they didn’t know they had,” Ake said

Teachers say this year Skuyka Hall will have its first graduating class, with seven students.