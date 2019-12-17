McDonald’s testing french fry basket in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – McDonald’s is bringing a new french fry deal to the south, including here in our area.

Their order of fries in a basket is coming to restaurants to four markets… Nashville, Bowling Green, Huntsville and Chattanooga.

The offer is a basket for $3, which equals about two medium fry orders.

Chattanooga owner/operator Kerry Hoyle hopes the offer will be a winner.

“Everyone loves McDonald’s fries – and this is a fun new way to share the deliciousness with friends and family.”