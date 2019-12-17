Lookouts GM Rich Mozingo Optimistic About Team’s Future in Chattanooga

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Lookouts general manager Rich Mozingo says he feels better about the future of the Lookouts after attending the major league baseball winter meetings last week.

Mozingo says the potential consolidation of the minor league system was the number one topic of conversation in San Diego. Last month’s report listed the Lookouts as one of the 42 teams possibly losing their major league affiliation.

Said Mozingo: “I feel optimistic that we have the right people at the table on both sides now. I feel like there’s real dialog going on right now, whereas when it originally came out, this was the plan, this was what was going to happen. Here’s what we know. 2020 is going to be a great season at AT&T Field. The Lookouts are going to be here. We’re going to be a Reds affiliate. That’s going to happen. There’s nothing that’s going to change that at all. And I think going forward, we’re going to have to address some things that, some issues with some facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. And I think once we get past that hurdle, we can number one, find out what we’re looking for, and number two, be able to address those. I think we’ll be fine going forward, but there’s a long way to go before now and then.”