Health department urges people to get flu shot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The number of flu-like cases is trending upwards, but the Hamilton County Health Department wants you to know that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

The number of cases started to significantly climb earlier than what we’ve seen the past two years.

- Advertisement -

Flu cases are still rising.

Now is the time to take protective measures, like washing your hands and getting a flu shot.

It takes the flu vaccine around two weeks to be effective.

“One, flu shot decreases your chances of getting the flu. Its not perfect, but it’s very protective and certainly much better than not getting one. Number 2, the flu shot, if you get the flu shot and you do happen to get the flu, usually you get some resistance to it so, you tend to have a much less serious case,” Health Department Health Officer Dr. Paul Hendricks said.

If you have not been vaccinated, you can get a flu shot at any health department locations.