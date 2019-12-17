Golden Apple: Tonya Dodd

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Math is not an easy subject for many kids.

But luckily, students at Red Bank Middle School have a teacher who can help.

Tonya Dodd takes complex ideas, and makes them easier to understand.

Catherine Morgan is a 7th grader at the school.

She says Dodd has definitely helped her.

“She is pretty nice. She makes work so much easier from what I’ve experienced, and what I have heard. She makes me really happy, even though we don’t talk a lot.”

Maddox Stevens is also a 7th grader at Red Bank Middle.

“She is nicer, and she understands a problem, and she actually helps.”

Dodd says she had teachers help her through hard times in life.

She wants to do the same for her students.

“I’m not just here to teach them math. I’m here to teach them to be responsible. Because their choices in life will always have rewards and consequences.”

Dodd’s hard work and dedication have earned her this week’s Golden Apple Award.