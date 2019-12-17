Close call for school patrol officer on Signal Mountain

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Signal Mountain Police department are on high alert during heavy traffic hours in the morning after witnesses say a woman in a white SUV almost drove into an officer.

The white SUV barely avoided another collision head with another driver who is said to have had a child in the car.

Authorities are concerned of the driving patterns of parents in the area and Chief Williams is looking into other options to avoid incidents like this.

“We’re looking at some other options maybe some portable cameras over there to try and video. If something like that happens get a tag number and a better description to follow up and prosecute. Because we’re afraid somebody is going to get hurt seriously over there in the morning.”

Law enforcement is asking drivers to not text and drive, drive the speed limit and stay focused on the road.