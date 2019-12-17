Bradley Central Girls Get 71st Straight District Victory

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Bradley Central girls basketball team had to go to overtime to claim their 71st consecutive district win on Tuesday night. The Bearettes beat East Hamilton 54-50 in overtime. The Hurricanes led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before Bradley Central mounted their comeback. The Bearettes forced overtime on a put-back from Anna Walker right before the horn sounded to end regulation tied at 47. The Hurricanes got the first basket of the OT, but it was all Bradley Central from there. Madison Hayes led East Hamilton with 27 points, while Anna Muhonen led Bradley Central with 19.