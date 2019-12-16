Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – December 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Monday Starts Off Dry, Followed By Rain & A Big Mid-Week Cool-down!



Monday Morning: Clouds will increase, and scattered showers will continue to develop, but the heavier of the rain will hold off until a bit later in the afternoon & evening. Winds will stay light out of the South & Southwest, but pick up heading into this afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warm side, highs into the mid 60s ahead of our next approaching cold front.

Showers will develop through the morning with storms developing in the afternoon. Some of those storms will be on the strong, and in a few areas, possibly severe side. We can expect some heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts to accompany those storms.

Heavy rainfall will be in between an inch to two inches with heavier amounts possible locally.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop rapidly with highs only in the 40s by Wednesday.

