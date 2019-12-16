TDOT uses creative signs to get safety messages across

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — TDOT came up with a creative way to urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

While driving on I-75 people will see TDOT dynamic message signs. Right now, ahead of weather, they are urging people to reduce their speed during wet conditions.

“A lot of times what we do is just general safety messages when there is not something specific going on,” said Jennifer Flynn, with TDOT.

Recently, there was one sign that caught people’s attention. It read, “Cousin Eddie says Twitters full put down the phone.”

“A lot of people have the lines memorized from Christmas vacation so everyone kind of knows what that means and it kind of will hopefully give people a little bit of a chuckle. Of course on the flip side we do have people who don’t like it, but we can’t please everyone,” Flynn said.

While the signs usually have statewide messages, they can be geared towards a specific area if necessary.

“If something does happen during the day between 9am and 3pm, such as a crash that causes a lane to be closed or we are having to detour traffic. We will change that message to reflect that. We don’t want to put general stuff when information would be better,” Flynn said.

For now the wet condition sign is up, but it soon could go back to a holiday themed one.

“Once this weather system passes. We will get back to running some of the other generic safety messages that aren’t specifically geared towards wet weather,” Flynn said.

According to TDOT, lanes will not be closed during heavy holiday traffic.