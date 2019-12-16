Shopper injured when SUV crashes into Five Below

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shopper walking by suffered injuries when an SUV hit a store on Hamilton Place Boulevard.
It happened around 2:15.
- Advertisement -
Firefighters say the driver of the SUV told them she didn’t know what happened.
But her vehicle went over a curb and hit the front of the Five Below store.
A pedestrian saw it coming and dove out of the way.
She suffered minor injuries to her hand and knee and was taken to the hospital.
A building inspector was called to check out any damage to the store, but there didn’t appear to be anything significant… just cosmetic damage.