Sheriff: Twin sisters wanted in frying pan attack, burglary

JONESBORO, Georgia (AP) – Authorities in Georgia say they are searching for a pair of twin sisters who robbed a woman in her home and beat her with a frying pan.

Identical twins, Kyra and Tyra Faison, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal trespassing in connection with a Dec. 10 robbery.

Clayton County deputies say Kyra and Tyra Faison kicked opened the victim’s door and beat her in the face with a frying pan.

They dragged the victim outside and took her car keys and phone while continuously punching her.

Deputies say the 19-year-old twins are considered armed and dangerous.