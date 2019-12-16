Mother wants answers one year after baby’s death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Tennessee Valley mother wants someone held responsible for her baby’s death.

Exactly one year ago, De’Maryus Payne was killed at just nine months old. It happened on West 37th Street.

Chattanooga Police ruled the death a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

On Monday, family members held a balloon release at his gravesite to honor the baby boy. His mother, Tamecia Payne, says in order for there to be closure, she wants someone to be arrested.

“We still haven’t gotten answers for my baby’s death and the detective hasn’t called and said anything to us. And I am still trying to get answers on the case,” Payne said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

Chattanooga Police say even a small detail could help investigators.