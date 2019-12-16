Justin Whaley trial delayed again over motions hearing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The trial of a former reserve deputy and EMT charged in a deadly wrong-way crash has been postponed.

Justin Whaley was set for a trial date in January 2020.

- Advertisement -

But now due to a motion hearing things are being pushed back.

Whaley is accused of causing the crash, which killed James Brumlow in 2018 in Soddy-Daisy.

On Monday, the defense spoke about Whaley’s blood test during the time of the accident.

The Brumlow family wants answers.

Sister Kisha Gorbski told us, “Every time we’re told that, okay we are going to get an answer today and then we don’t get any kind of answers today. It’s just exhausting and it just makes us all tired and we just wannba be able to try and find some kind of peace with this and it’s not happening right now.”

She wanted to warn people about the dangers of driving under the influence.

“If you have any question at all about whether or not you can safely be behind the wheel of a car don’t do it. It’s not just you, it’s not just your family, it’s everybody. My family, don’t drink and drive just don’t,” Gorbski said.

The March 2, 2020 court hearing will determine if Whaley’s blood test would be admissible in court.

No newtrial date has been set.