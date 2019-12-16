Falcons stun 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff berth this afternoon, but they also lost control of first place in the NFC West.

Matt Ryan hit Julio Jones for a five-yard touchdown with 2 seconds left to send the Falcons past the Niners, 29-22. Jones was called short of the goal line with the Falcons trailing 22-17, but a replay showed the ball breaking the plane with the Jones in the air while being tackled by Jimmie Ward.

- Advertisement -

Kyle Juszczyk recovered a fumble on the punt return team early in the fourth quarter then caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-poh-loh) two plays later to give the 49ers some breathing room before Atlanta rallied.

The 11-3 Niners are in a virtual tie for first with Seattle, but the Seahawks hold the tiebreaker.