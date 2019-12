Dalton senior running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been picked to Sports Illustrated’s inaugural high school All-American team. Sports Illustrated says their roster is made up of ‘head-turning talent’, adding that they put an emphasis on a player’s production during his senior year. It was a banner senior year for Gibbs. He led the state of Georgia in rushing by running for over 2,500 yards with 40-touchdowns. Gibbs is currently committed to play college ball at Georgia Tech.