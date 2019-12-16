Computer failure crashes Tennessee driver’s license services on Monday

UPDATE: The state reports that the problem was resolved this afternoon and applications were going through in the central time zone before closing. They expect things to be back to normal when they open on Tuesday.

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – There were more problems today at Tennessee’s drivers services outlets.

This time, the state’s driving centers are suffering through a computer outage.

“There is currently a statewide service outage for all driver services. The technical support team is working to resolve the issue and we will update when the system is back up. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The outage hit all 44 facilities across the state on Monday afternoon.

The system has already been stressed this fall with the coming deadline for the REAL ID next year.

The driver’s license centers have been swamped.

When lawmakers asked officials about it in Nashville, they denied there were delays, even while people were lined up at just about every center.

The system also crashed on them back in October, when a software update failed.

That outage lasted several hours.