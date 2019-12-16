Bryant man charged with child sex offenses

BRYANT, Alabama (WDEF) – A Bryant, Alabama man faces a variety of charges after an investigation into a sexual assault on a 12 year old girl.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation on Friday.

They enlisted the help of an internet task force in South Carolina.

On Saturday, they arrested 50 year old Stephen Fredrick Ott.

The charges include 1st degree Rape, 2nd degree Sodomy, and 32 counts of Production of Pornography With Minors.

Investigators expect to file more charges in the case.