Baylor Tight End Christian Martin Commits to UTC

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Another local high school football player has decided to stay in the Scenic City for their college career. Baylor’s Christian Martin announced his commitment to the Chattanooga Mocs Monday on Twitter.

The 6’4, 250-pound tight end will sign his letter of intent Wednesday night on Early Signing Day.

Said Martin:”I just decided that it was the best coaching staff for me. And I really like the feel of the guys being there. I like staying in town. I really love Chattanooga. (Mocs) Coach Rusty Wright seems like a very personal guy. He loves his guys and cares for them. He wants your academics to be first which is good. I think that’s very important.”