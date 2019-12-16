Bama LB Terrell Lewis and DB Trevon Diggs Sitting Out Bowl Game

Alabama’s defense wasn’t nearly as dominating this year as in previous seasons, and now two of their top defensive players are sitting out the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Head coach Nick Saban announced that junior linebacker Terrell Lewis and senior defensive back Trevon Diggs are skipping the game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, and of course avoid an injury. It’s kind of a touchy subject for Saban, unless you are bona-fide high first round draft pick. Even though he respects a kid’s decision to skip a bowl game or turn pro, he has seen players burned in the past by not getting drafted as high as predicted.

- Advertisement -

Said Saban:”Does the media pick guys? Do the guys who put the mock drafts up. Do you guys actually have a draft choice? You pick? The people who pick, I’m not sure we have any guy in that position. We have had guys that are going to get drafted in the first round. Got drafted in the 5th round. I don’t think all of that information is exactly accurate. I actually think the NFL teams try to steer the media away from who they are going to pick and who they like.”