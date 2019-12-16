148 deer in Tennessee test positive for deadly disease

NASHVILLE (AP) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 148 deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease so far this season.

Citing an agency statement, news outlets report the deer infected with the deadly disease were identified during a test of 8,700 deer.

- Advertisement -

Infected deer were found in Tipton, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman and Madison counties.

The statement says the agency began testing during the 2018-19 hunting season when 185 deer were found to be infected with the contagious neurological disease.

The state Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved a $1 million for an incinerator to dispose of the infected carcasses.