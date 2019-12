CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Update: The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Lisa Johnson.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A woman was found shot Saturday.

According to CPD, they received a report of an unconscious woman in the 2900 block of Morgan Avenue.

When they arrived, they found that the woman had been shot.

Hamilton County EMS pronounced that she was deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please contact CPD.