CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The 14th annual “Wreaths Across Chattanooga” wreath laying was today.

Volunteers from all over come out to pay their respects and lay wreaths on 30 percent of the graves.

14,000 wreaths and 2,000 volunteers made today a success.

This is not just a Chattanooga National Cemetery event.

Wreaths Across America is a National movement that began in 1992 at the Arlington National Cemetery when the Worcester Wreath Company donated their extra wreaths.

Chattanooga began participating in the event in 2006.

But there has never been enough wreaths for the 47,000 graves.

Mickey McCamish says, “I became involved with it because I discovered that all of the grave stones were not receiving a wreath. and dog gone it, you need to change that and to change that, you become involved.”

This year is the most wreaths that have been donated.

Today, the Tennessee Valley Veterans Benefit donated an additional $750 to keep Wreaths Across Chattanooga going.

Gary Reeves of the Tennessee Valley Veterans Benefit says, “I’m not a Veteran myself but seeing how a lot of Veterans react to the National Cemetery, the Vietnam Memorial Wall. It showed me how important it was and I personally respect and appreciate the sacrifice that the Veterans have made.”

Marty Nix’s, who is a part of the Civil Air Patrol, father, mother and four uncles are all buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

He has participated very closely with this event since it came to Chattanooga.

Nix knows the importance of making sure that every Veteran is honored at Christmas time.

Nix says, “We need to get together and make sure that every year, every Veteran has a wreath placed on their head stone.There will be a day soon that every grave will have a wreath.”