West Beats East in First Ever Scenic City All Star Classic

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The first ever Scenic City All Star Classic went down Saturday afternoon at Boyd Buchanan. The contest was made up of Chattanooga area high school football seniors. The West All Stars built a 14-7 halftime lead, and they went on to win it 24-14. The West got an interception from Signal Mountain’s Campbell Garner to start the third quarter, which put the West in great field position. They cashed in a few plays later on a short touchdown run from Keanu Johnson of East Ridge to make it 21-7. With the score 24-7 in the fourth quarter, the East got an interception from Bailey Sublett of Chattanooga Central. The East cashed in as well on a long touchdown pass from Tyner’s Martavius Ryals to fellow Tyner teammate Ra’Shun Edwards, and that closed out the scoring on the day.