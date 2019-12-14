Newtown High School wins state title on Sandy Hook anniversary

Newtown High School on Saturday won the Connecticut Class LL state championship in football. The win came seven years to the day after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Trailing in the game’s closing seconds, Newtown Nighthawks quarterback Jack Street connected with wide receiver Riley Ward on a 36-yard touchdown pass, sealing a 13-7 victory over Darien High School on the final play of the game. The win capped off a 13-0 season and gave Newtown High School its first state title since 1992.

“Absolutely amazing,” Newtown coach Bobby Pattison said to the Hartford Courant after the game. “I’m so proud of my kids for not giving up.

Newtown linebacker Ben Pinto’s younger brother, Jack, was one of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, according to the Courant.

The dramatic walk-off victory was captured on video and posted to social media by several attendees.

WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019

The win came after a day of mourning and remembrance for Newtown. On December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and opened fire. He killed 26 people, including 20 children at the school.

“We will never forget the 20 innocent, gentle children and 6 devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning 7 years ago,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tweeted earlier on Saturday. “They will remain forever in our hearts.”