Mocs Wrestling Falls 26-7 Against 11th Ranked Iowa State

(gomocs.com) The UTC wrestling team dropped a 26-7 road dual at No. 11 Iowa State tonight. The Mocs won two matches at the Hilton Colisem in Ames, Iowa.

UTC falls to 3-5 overall while the Cyclones improved to 2-1. This was the fourth match against a team currently ranked in the top 25. Sophomore Tanner Smith and senior Rodney Jones scored the wins for the Mocs tonight.

Smith had an impressive win to move to 8-3 overall at 149. He opened with a takedown in the first period and took a 2-0 lead into the second. After choosing bottom, he scored a reverse and built up over three minutes of riding time in the first five minutes of action. Two more takedowns and four back points at the buzzer gave Smith the 13-1 major decision.

UTC had a tight one at 133, where Franco Valdes was very aggressive against No. 21 Todd Small. Valdes scored first and the match was tied 3-3 after the opening frame. Another takedown in the second gave him a 6-4 heading into the final two minutes. Small was able to escape and score a takedown of his own at the buzzer for the 7-6 win.

There were two other close losses to ranked opponents later in the match. Sophomore Hunter Fortner was tied 3-3 going into the third against No. 16 Marcus Coleman before losing 6-4. Sophomore Matthew Waddell also battled in a 3-1 overtime loss to No. 11 Sam Colbray at 184.

Senior Rodney Jones scored the second win for the Mocs at 197. He defeated Francis Duggan 8-4 and controlled most of the match. He scored three takedowns, while not allowing any, for his fourth win in a row.

Up next for the Mocs is a trip to 5 Virginia Tech next weekend. UTC will then get ready to host the 2020 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2 in McKenzie Arena.

No. 11 Iowa State 26 – UTC 7

Hilton Coliseum – Ames, Iowa

Saturday – Dec. 14, 2019

125: No. 14 Alex Mackall (ISU) over Fabian Gutierrez (UTC) (Dec 6-1)

133: No. 21 Todd Small (ISU) over Franco Valdes (UTC) (Dec 7-6)

141: No. 5 Ian Parker (ISU) over Mason Wallace (UTC) (Dec 10-4)

149: No. 21 Tanner Smith (UTC) over Ryan Leisure (ISU) (MD 13-1)

157: No. 3 David Carr (ISU) over Tyler Shilson (UTC) (TF 21-6 5:30)

165: Chase Straw (ISU) over Andrew Nicholson (UTC) (Dec 5-3)

174: No. 16 Marcus Coleman (ISU) over Hunter Fortner (UTC) (Dec 6-4)

184: No. 11 Samuel Colbray (ISU) over No. 20 Matthew Waddell (UTC) (SV-1 3-1)

197: Rodney Jones (UTC) over Francis Duggan (ISU) (Dec 8-4)

285: No. 12 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) over Grayson Walthall (UTC) (Dec 6-0)