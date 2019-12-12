Weather Update: Thursday’s Afternoon’s Forecast – December 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Expect A Dry Afternoon, Then Some Showers Early Friday!

Thursday Afternoon: Morning sunshine will give way to some late evening clouds Thursday, and the forecast remains dry. Highs will settle into the low 50’s.

- Advertisement -

Tonight: Becoming cloudy Thursday night with a few late showers. Not as cold, with lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow:Cloudy and cooler on Friday with a few passing showers. Highs will stay in the mid & upper 40’s.

After a few early showers, lingering clouds Saturday but most of the weekend looking dry with highs in the 50’s. More rain will move back in from the Southwest for the beginning of next week.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.