Trial date not set for Janet Hinds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A trial date has still not been set for a woman accused of hitting and killing a Chattanooga Police officer, but lawyers think it will be in the summer.

Janet Hinds made a brief appearance in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Thursday morning. Her lawyer says they need some more time before they can set a trial date.

- Advertisement -

Hinds is accused of hitting and killing officer Nicholas Galinger in February. He was checking on an overflowing manhole. Investigators say Hinds left the scene and later turned herself in.

Recently, Hinds’ hearings have been pushed back.

Her lawyer says there a still a number of outstanding discovery issues.

Galinger’s father says they understand the delays.

“We were disappointed, because we were lead to believe that today was a trial set date. But after it being explained to by General Pinkston, it all makes sense. It gives us some dates between now and August,” Barry Galinger said.

Hinds’ lawyers say they expect to set a trial date at her next hearing on February 3. Lawyers expect the trial will be in the mid to late summer.