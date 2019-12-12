State Patrol says woman was hit returning to her car

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Another pedestrian was killed this week on the side of I 75.

The latest happened Tuesday night around 8:15 PM.

The Georgia state patrol investigated the crash in Whitfield County south of Carbondale Road.

They report that a car was pulled over on the right shoulder of I 75 South.

Samantha Weeks of Resaca was walking back to her car when she stepped into the right travel lane.

A truck driven by a Cleveland driver hit her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol says they do not expect to file charges against the driver, but the investigation continues.

Last week, a woman was killed crossing the exit ramp at East Brainerd Road after exchanging information with another driver from a wreck.