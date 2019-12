CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A motorcyclist suffered injuries in a collision with a school bus this afternoon.

It happened around 1 PM at 500 South Hawthorne Street.

A witness tells us the bus dragged the motorcyclist for awhile after the collision.

School officials tell us the bus was on the way to pick up students for the return home this afternoon, so none were on the bus at the time.

The bus driver was not injured.

This is a breaking story… we’ll have updates as they come in.